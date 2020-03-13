BROOKVILLE — A Summerville couple face felony theft charges after being granted power of attorney over their mother’s affairs and then allegedly taking approximately $111,729.18 from her over the course of two years.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Charles Robert Douglas Jr., 49, of Summerville, on March 9 including five felony charges of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception – false impression, theft by deception – failure to correct, receiving stolen property, and theft by failure to make required disbursement of funds, and a misdemeanor charge of securing execution documents by deception.
Police also filed these same charges against Lisa Lynn Douglas, 51, of Summerville.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the incidents were brought to the attention of District Attorney Jeff Burkett by the victim’s daughter’s attorney in Maryland.
The victim was diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s in 2008. Following the death of her husband in 2015, she was removed from her home in Maryland to move in with her son, Charles Douglas Jr., and his wife, Lisa Douglas.
At the time, the two were listed in her will as debtors who had to pay back $31,500 to the victim before having any right to inheritance. In 2016, after moving in with the couple, the victim revoked them as debtors, and instead granted them her sole power of attorney.
In 2017 the victim was lawfully removed from their care and moved back to Maryland with her daughter. The Douglas’ right to power of attorney was revoked, as were changes made to the victim’s will made during that time, allegedly through undue influence.
The two allegedly used the victim’s checking account and credit card to purchase a six-seater UTV and pay for home renovations.
Charles and Lisa Douglas have preliminary hearings scheduled for April 9 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.