SUMMERVILLE — The Summerville Library has received the Children’s Book Project Grant from the Pilcrow Foundation, helping fund new books for the library.
The Pilcrow Foundation is a non-profit that was founded in 2013 to continue the work of the now closed Libri Foundation. The goal of Pilcrow is to work specifically with rural public libraries to provide quality children’s books and encourage literacy development.
The Children’s Book Project partners with libraries and other local sponsors to raise money for new books. Libraries or their sponsors are responsible for one third of the funds to purchase new books.
The Summerville Library had to raise $400 to secure the grant. The Summerville Community and Furlong Funeral Home generously provided the money for the grant and books.
Once the books are purchased, they become a permanent part of the library’s collection. The Summerville Library received 71 new children’s books from the Pilcrow Foundation. These books were selected from a list of 500 books from which to choose.
The library made sure to get a range of books of interest to patrons from beginning readers to middle readers.
The library also received an additional 23 math and science books to add to its collection. These were donated by Hal Berenson and Laura Ackerman of Colorado.