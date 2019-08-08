BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man faces felony forgery charges in connection with his employment at the McDonald’s in Brookville on Aug. 6.
The Brookville Police Department filed six charges against Traa Alan Wagner, 24, of Summerville, Aug. 7 including two felony counts of forgery, and misdemeanor charges of theft, receiving stolen property, and two counts of possessing an instrument of crime with the intent to use.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the manager at the Brookville McDonald’s called Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle to report a theft by an employee. The manager reportedly told Markle that Wagner had placed two counterfeit $100 bills in the drive-thru register and removed $200 cash. The manager reportedly provided Markle with a copy of surveillance footage of the incident.
Markle and another officer interviewed Wagner at the Brookville Police Station where Markle asked Wagner if he knew why he was asked to talk to them. Wagner responded that it probably had something to do with his work, and that counterfeit $100 bills had been found in his register, according to the affidavit.
“They have video, you know everything, I don’t know why we are playing this game. I am stupid, I put two fake $100 bills in the register and took $200 out,” Wagner allegedly said during the interview.
The affidavit says Wagner went on to say he did it because his probation officer wanted him to pay fines by the coming Friday or he would go to jail. He also told Markle he got the bills from his child’s play money.
According to court documents, because of the pending charges Jefferson County Probation wanted Wager housed in the Jefferson County Jail so, following the interview Wanger was transported to jail.
Court documents also show that Wagner has a history of theft and writing bad checks. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3.