REYNOLDSVILLE — A Summerville man is facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing with a child in the car.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Donald S. Stephens, 52, of Summerville, on June 9 including DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children, careless driving, speeding, and disregard of traffic lane.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police responded to a report of an accident on state Route 322 in Winslow Township. Police arrived on scene to a car overturned on the south shoulder of the road, and were informed the driver was being treated by EMS.
Police interviewed the driver, Stephens, and noted the strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath, according to the affidavit. Stephens allegedly admitted to police he had consumed alcohol prior to the crash. Police then conducted a Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test on Stephens, who allegedly exhibited all six indicators of nystagmus.
Stephens then reportedly told police a child was also in the car with him at the time of the accident. Police followed him to Penn Highlands DuBois where he submitted to a blood draw. The toxicology report showed Stephens’ system to have a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .294 and showed methamphetamine in his blood, according to the affidavit.
Stephens has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 13 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.