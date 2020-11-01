SUMMERVILLE — One of the oldest school buildings in Jefferson County is still being used as a school.
Nearly 200 years ago, in 1842, the first school building was erected in Summerville, where the present school stands. The wooden building had two stories and four rooms, providing classes for students through eighth grade.
As the community grew, so did the school house. In 1885 the size of the school was tripled, when an additional eight rooms were added to the building.
It wasn’t until 1910 that a high school was added and two years later six students became the first graduating class in the Summerville High School. Terms were gradually extended, and the first four-year high school class graduated in 1921.
The school again changed when a two-story, six-room structure was built and two years later, a WPA project added three more rooms to the school. Also added were a laboratory and an auditorium/gymnasium that could seat 800 people. The auditorium also included a moving-picture booth and a modern public address system. An office, lavatories and shower room were also added to the school.
The school continued to grow, with Redbank Township and Summerville joining to become the Summerville Joint School District.
Increased enrollment resulted in the district erecting two quonset huts beside the school. These were used for junior high and shop classes.
The Class of 1957 was the last class to graduate from the Summerville High School. Elementary students continued to attend the school until 1970, when the school was closed.
For the next 30 some years, the school building was used as a civic center, housing borough offices, the library and other agencies. In 2003 the school was sold, with the buyer then donating it to the Living Church International for use as a Christian school.
Living Church International had been holding classes since 2001 in their church building in Mayport. The first classes at Christ Dominion Academy opened for the fall term in 2005. The school held its first graduation ceremony in 2010.
Because of its unique location, the four surrounding school districts provide busing for students wishing to attend Christ Dominion Academy. The districts include Brookville, Redbank, Clarion-Limestone and Punxsutawney, the Rev. David Shay, headmaster, said.
The school also offers online classes, which have been accepted by students as far away as the state of Washington.
Over the years the school has made many improvements to the building, including plumbing, wiring and air conditioning. A new ceiling, roof and skylights have been added and “we just finished our commercial kitchen,” Shay said. “Charitable gifts from those wanting to help restore the school are always welcome.”
He said most of the work on the inside has been completed and plans are to begin work on the outside of the school. “We want to do a pitched roof on the front of the building and open up the windows the way they used to be,” he said. “We want to continue to make the school a beautiful landmark for many generations to come.”