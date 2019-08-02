An inaugural ice cream social fundraiser — Sundae Sunday — is set for Sunday by the Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center in downtown DuBois from 2-4 p.m.
“We have been looking for a good fundraiser for the art gallery and educational center during the summer,” said co-founder Perry Winkler. “We thought an ice cream fundraiser would be the perfect fundraiser to combat the hot weather. We will just be cooling everybody down with ice cream. It’s a fun way to spend a Sunday afternoon and do something different.”
“This event, like all of our fundraisers, will help to sustain our educational programs and underlying operations to keep the Winkler Gallery Art Education Center moving forward for the community, the region and tourists who visit the region,” said WGAEC President Brian Musser.
Those attending Sundae Sunday will meet initially at the gallery, located at 36 N. Brady St., and be able to peruse some of the art work there, said Winkler. Then, at their leisure, people can walk over to the education center located at 109 N. Brady St. on the second floor to enjoy ice cream provided by Roadside Cafe.
Ticket cost will be $20 or two for $35. Children under 17 accompanied by a ticket holder are welcome to a free scoop of ice cream.
Ticket includes ice cream served in a decorative “collect-a-bowl,” a dowel rod for individuals to up-cycle their bowl into a bird feeder for their garden, a swag bag containing collectable, framed and hand signed mini-prints by Winkler Gallery artists plus other items.
The ticket will also qualify individuals for a drawing, featuring a signed and framed print by wildlife artist Guy Coheleach.
Tickets are available at the Winkler Gallery and from Winkler Gallery artists and board members.
The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the best artists of the area.
The hours of operation are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, from noon to 6 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More information about the gallery can be found at www.winklergallery.org.