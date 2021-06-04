KERSEY — A craft and vendor show benefitting a Kersey man will be held at the Fox Township Firemen’s Club from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Jack Heiberger went to the emergency room on Thanksgiving 2020, said his daughter, Tracie Helffrich, a Kersey native who currently lives in Pittsburgh. He was just recently released from the hospital, having suffered from multilobar bilateral pneumonia.
“He spent a lot of time on the ventilator,” she said. “So, there was a lot of rehab.”
Sunday’s event will offer several crafters who create items like woodwork pieces, soaps and tumbler cups, as well as some direct sales representatives, said Helffrich.
Helffrich said there was also a GoFundMe set up at the beginning of her father’s journey.
“It helped so much to get him the treatment he needed,” she said.
People also sent him cards and were checking on his condition, helping to keep his spirits up when he wasn’t allowed to have visitors, said Helffrich.
“So many people have reached out to help with this benefit, and many area businesses have donated baskets,” she said. “It’s amazing how people have come together to help.”
All proceeds from the craft and vendor show will go toward helping with Heiberger’s medical bills throughout the past six months.
Visit the “Benefit Craft and Vendor Show for Jack Heiberger” Facebook page for more information.