ST. MARYS — High winds and heavy rainfall resulted in downed trees and power lines across St. Marys Sunday evening.
A National Weather Service alert Sunday included St. Marys, Ridgway, Johnsonburg, Force, Benezette, Medix Run, Brandy Camp, Portland Mills, Hicks Run, Kersey and Weedville, and warned residents to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
The “Elk County Alerts” Facebook page, which updates Elk County residents on fire and emergency-response incidents, weather emergencies and road conditions, said trees were reportedly down and blocking traffic on Chicken Hill Road, the intersection of Taft and Johnsonburg roads, Pennsylvania Route 66, Lockes Hill Road in Wilcox, Louis and Walnut streets in St. Marys and others Sunday evening.
Power lines were also reportedly blocking Penn Avenue, Lincoln Street and Portland Mills Road.
All fire companies were requested to “man their stations” throughout the evening beginning shortly after 6:30 p.m.
St. Marys Police Department Chief Tom Nicklas said Elk County Emergency Management received 16 calls related to Sunday’s storm.
“More were likely encountered by responding agencies as they moved around town,” he said.
The SMPD, Crystal Fire Department, City of St. Marys Public Works and West Penn Power were all busy clearing roadways of downed trees and power lines, Nicklas said.