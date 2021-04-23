JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Community Center and Johnsonburg Public Library have teamed up to host an upcoming fundraiser.
In place of the traditional “purse bingo” fundraiser will be the “Spring Fling with Some Bling” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the JCC, said Director Christine Bressler.
The fundraiser will offer several raffle baskets, with everything from furniture pieces and wine to children’s items, she said. There will also be a soup and bake sale.
JPL Director Melinda Lewis said this joint fundraiser brings in about one-third of each facility’s budget.
Due to the pandemic and having to cancel fundraisers, Lewis said they are hoping this can make up for some of the deficit.
“The community support has been wonderful for the both of us,” she noted.
Brand-name purses will be raffled off, including ones like Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Vera Bradley and Coach bags.