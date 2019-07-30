ST. MARYS — Sunday’s drag races brought 913 spectators and 124 racers to the St. Marys Municipal Airport for some fast-and-furious entertainment.
One of the event’s primary organizers and sponsors, Tom Catalone, said the race raised around $9,000.
Following each event, the St. Marys Drag Race Association presents a check to the St. Marys Airport Authority at its monthly meeting.
The first race of the season on June 23 drew 1,242 spectators, a $10,000 donation and 119 racers.
The races started in 1998, and have grown in popularity since, Catalone said. The event also offers food, tasting booths and children’s activities like face painting, games and a “kids zone.”
At one point on Sunday, the races came to a halt so that a plane could make an emergency landing, Catalone said, which was an unusual occurrence.
The fastest 10 competitors competed during the last hour, he adds, until a winner was chosen.
Drag races will be held at the Aviation Festival Aug. 18, as will a car show hosted by the Elk County Cruisers. Sept. 22 will be the last drag race event of the year.