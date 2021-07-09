PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Phil is going to be spending Sundays at the Gobbler’s Knob Visitor Center, offering free in-person meet and greets.
The new program, called Sundays with Phil, started on July 4, and will continue every other Sunday for the foreseeable future. A member of the Inner Circle and Punxsutawney Phil will be at the Gobbler’s Knob Visitor Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For those who can’t travel to see Punxsutawney Phil, he is also on Cameo, something the Inner Circle tested out last year when it was decided Groundhog Day would be fully virtual. Cameo is a video service website where individuals or groups can book celebrities or talent for a fee, and request a personalized video from them.
Phil can be found on Cameo as “Punxsutawney Phil” under the creator category, and then animals category.
In the height of activity leading up to Groundhog Day, Phil was filming about 15 Cameo messages a day trying to fill all the orders he had.
His price on Cameo right now is $199. This was a major contributor to help make up some of the revenue to offset the costs of the festivities for Groundhog Day.
“There’s people that are $600 that are really famous, but Phil to some people is that famous,” said Dave Gigliotti, Inner Circle member.
Many of Phil’s requests were to be wished a Happy Groundhog Day by him and Handler A.J. Derume who films the videos with him, but requests can be personalized any way the buyer wants.
Phil is going to be busy with more in-person meet-and-greets now that the pandemic is subsiding and with his Sundays at Gobbler’s Knob, but his Cameo remains a fun way to send a message in “groundhogese” to someone who can’t meet him in person.