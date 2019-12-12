RIDGWAY — A Yankee Dryer super load, on its journey from Erie to First Quality Tissue in Lock Haven, stopped in Ridgway Wednesday night.
The 18-axle vehicle, weighing 628,000 pounds, made about three stops in Ridgway Borough, according to a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The super load brought about a major halt in traffic in the Ridgway area. Ridgway Area School District announced that Ridgway Borough crews and law enforcement were moving street and traffic lights early Wednesday in preparation for the vehicle's travel through Main Street.
The super load was anticipated to begin its journey to Clearfield County around 8 a.m., but began hours before that, according to RASD's Facebook page. Ridgway schools experienced a two-hour delay, due to disruption in student transportation.
Members of the public lined Main Street to witness the super load's travel around 6:30 a.m.
The vehicle is expected to pass through nine counties, traveling at speeds lower than 15 miles per hour, according to PennDOT. Flaggers along the super load's route will control traffic.