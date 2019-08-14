ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth has been busy throughout the summer, he told the school board at Monday’s meeting.
One of the top things Toth reported to the board was arranging for Inventorspace Training for SMAHS staff, which is a “school of the future” training process, he said. Five teachers attended a three-day lesson in July.
SMAHS would be the first school in the country to have this program, Toth said.
Toth also touched on the July 3 fireworks celebration, which was held at SMAHS for the first time last month. He thanked board member Mark Romain and Activities Director Terry Straub for their efforts.
“I heard great things about the event,” Toth said. “From what I understand, everybody who was up here had a great time.”
Toth attended a governing board meeting and lobbying effort in Washington, D.C., and visited both U.S. Senate offices, as well as U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, he said, to discuss things like title funding and school nutrition.
Over the summer, Toth also met with Allegheny Contracting of Ridgway to discuss a possible partnership for student training, he said. The company is willing to open its doors to SMAHS students, and offer a six-week introductory electrician course in winter.
Toth visited Muccio Bus Contracting and toured the facility, he said. The district is getting eight new school buses, totaling 18 new buses in three years.
Toth also recognized a new SMASD administrator — Dom Surra, the new St. Marys Area Middle School assistant principal.