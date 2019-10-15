BROOKVILLE — The Republican candidate for judge of the Pennsylvania Superior Court, Christylee Peck, visited to Brookville Friday.
Two seats are open on the Superior Court this year.
Peck is a judge for the Court of Common Pleas in Cumberland County, near Harrisburg. She has held this position since 2011.
“I’ve been on the bench for almost nine years, I handle all areas of law. Before I was on the bench I was a prosecutor in Cumberland County and Lancaster County for almost 10 years,” Peck said.
She has lived in central Pennsylvania and around Harrisburg all her life, and is the only candidate from this area of the state. She attended Penn State and Dickinson School of Law.
“I have the most judicial experience of all the candidates. I’ve been on the bench the longest of all the candidates,” Peck said.
“I love being a judge, and my heart is in the law. I’m running because I like the idea that I can help people statewide. Every day in court I try to help people by giving them some justice, treating them with respect, and listening to what they have to say,” Peck said.
She said she enjoys being with family and being outside as a way to escape the sadness she sees in the courtroom.