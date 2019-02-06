Budget analysis continues for the committee working on the possible formation of a joint sewage municipal authority between the City of DuBois and the township.
“I’ve had I think one meeting and several conference calls and a couple of conversations going back and forth,” said Kevin Salandra at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting.
“One of the key numbers we’re relying on, we found out the newer budget analysis was a miscommunication of the numbers and we didn’t have accurate data,” said Salandra.
“We’ve been able to get the accurate data now and we’re in the process of reworking numbers, trying to make some changes and trying to explore all options with the city to see what’s going to work best for us, because unfortunately the number that was wrong was a significant number,” said Salandra. “We didn’t find it until we did our budget analysis, and once we caught it, our budget analysis, we need to start reworking everything.”
It’s going to take time, he said.
“We’ve done a lot of work, but we don’t have anything new to report at this point in time,” said Salandra.
Over the last several months, the supervisors have been holding off on making a decision on to whom they might sell their sanitary sewer and water systems — either the City of DuBois or Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. — so that more discussion could take place between the city and the township.
This week, they once again tabled taking any action on that transfer.
At the Dec. 17, 2018, meeting, the supervisors unanimously voted in favor of proceeding with steps to form a joint municipal authority — for wastewater only — with the city on a non-binding basis.
Monday, supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers said Aqua sent the township a letter stating it is still interested in buying the township’s sanitary sewer and water systems.
“The only difference I really saw in that letter was the first one stated they requested, if they obtain the system, they were requesting ... meeting with the city on water and sewer issues, purchasing off of them,” said Jeffers. “The new letter, it spells it right out. It said if they acquired it, they would be interested in doing a long-term agreement with the city for purchasing water and processing the sewer.”
Assessment Appeals
Solicitor Greg Kruk said there are currently 13 assessment appeals pending in the township. The appeals were filed over the last couple of months by a number of businesses including Lowe’s, Walmart, the DuBois Mall and K-Mart plaza.
“I need your authority to go ahead and defend on those matters, along with (Clearfield) County, who will be defending, and the (DuBois Area) school district, who will be defending, with the cost to be apportioned on a millage basis,” Kruk said.
The supervisors gave approval to Kruk to defend those appeals.
