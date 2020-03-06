DuBOIS — Sandy Township Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra said the township is still receiving many complaints from residents about issues with high-speed internet and cable television service in Treasure Lake.
At this week’s meeting, Salandra said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh alerted him to the fact that the township has a complaint form on its website that people can use to express complaints about their service from Zito.
“I’ve been told by a lot of Treasure Lake residents that they’re just happy if they actually have service at some point, so they haven’t been complaining,” said Salandra.
Salandra urged residents to submit their complaints via the township’s website.
“I actually brought some screenshots from a gentleman today where he was paying for ... he’s not sure between 100 or 200 megabits per second and he’s getting less than one,” said Salandra. “He sent me screenshots of the speed test, of a 0.2 and a 0.58 and I talked to another resident that said he’s paying for 200 and occasionally he gets over a hundred, but he’s typically at 30 or 40 and he was very happy that he hasn’t had an outage in a week.”
Arbaugh said a meeting was scheduled again with Zito Media this week. He said Zito’s plan to replace a large cable modem termination system (CMS) was scheduled for Wednesday (March 4).
Municipal authorityDuring the municipal authority meeting, Arbaugh said the township looked at a demonstration of water leak detection equipment recently. He said they will be meeting with another vendor next week to conduct additional testing of other, similar equipment.
“We do want to move forward this year with the purchase options,” said Arbaugh. “It’s in our best interests. So they’re under evaluation and we’re looking forward to that.”
Arbaugh also said he met with officials from Brady Township recently to discuss the possibility of the two municipalities working together on sewering a certain area in Sandy Township and taking that sewage to Brady Township.
“They were very receptive and very good to work with, and would be happy to assist us, and help out any way they can,” said Arbaugh.