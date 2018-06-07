DuBOIS — Bids for work on Sandy Township roads were awarded at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting.
On May 30, the township opened bids for stone aggregates for use on township roads, according to township Engineer Perry Bowser.
“We only received a single bid that came from New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc.,” Bowser said.
New Enterprise bid $26.75 per ton for the 1,500 tons of crushed limestone aggregate for a total item cost of $40,125; $20.75 per ton for the 2,000 tons of 2A sub base crushed limestone for a total item cost of $41,500; and $24.25 per ton for 200 tons of crushed stone aggregate at a cost of $4,850.
Township Manager Dave Monella, Public Works Director Matt Cook and Bowser recommended awarding the bid to New Enterprise Stone and Lime for a total contract amount of $86,475.
“Do you think there’s a reason why we only got one bid?” Supervisor Dave Sylvis said.
“I am expecting maybe that the delivery time was short. I don’t know for sure,” Bowser said.
“I would have given the same answer,” Monella said. “I mean what we’re doing, Dave, is we’re putting their feet to the fire a little bit. In the past we’ve had stone bids go out there and they’ll run it out for the entire run to the remainder of the year before we get everything. So they did put a time limit on it and I’m assuming that New Enterprise is the only one that can actually fulfill that in time.”
“Price wise, what’s it look like?” Sylvis said.
“Honestly I didn’t think it was all that bad. It’s up a little bit from last year but I did think that the price was way out of line,” Monella said. “It’s today’s price.”
The township also opened pipe bids on May 30 and received eight bids.
Walsh Equipment was the apparent low bidder at $4.20 per foot for 12-inch pipe, Bowser said.
“But their bid price is only good if they have a minimum order of a half a truck load,” Bowser said. “And since they were only allowing the 12-inch pipe, the 12-inch pipe doesn’t meet that half a truck load requirement, so their bid price isn’t good.”
Core & Main L.P. was the low bid with a unit price of $4.20 per foot for the 12-inch pipe and they were the apparent low price on the 15-inch pipe at $5.59 per foot and the apparent low on 18-inch pipe at $7.70 per foot, except that their line item totals didn’t match their unit costs, Bowser said.
“And if you look at their line item totals they were higher than the next bidder, Catalone Pipe and Supply, who actually was tied on the same unit price on two of the items but a couple cents more per foot on the 12 inch,” Bowser said.
“Did you talk to them, Perry?” said Supervisor Kevin Salandra.
“I didn’t. They’re the only that came in with numbers that didn’t match up with the pricing so I’m not sure what they did,” Bowser said. “But again the only item that they would have been actually low on is the 12 inch and it was 3 cents a foot difference. And if you look at the total bid amounts for all of the bidders, Catalone was the low, looking at the totals.”
The supervisors approved awarding the bid to Catalone Pipe and Supply Inc. of Penfield for a total contract amount of $9,955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.