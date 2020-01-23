DuBOIS — Sandy Township Supervisor Jim Jeffers questioned the status of a proposed new municipal building at this week’s meeting.
“We had a committee that was put on hold until January 2020,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “We have the new dedicated fund revenue for a project that will start coming in here in March and April. But no other really formal steps have been taken on that.”
“It really doesn’t make sense until we do the consolidation study,” said Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra.
Salandra was referring to the fact that the township and the City of DuBois are currently considering having a consolidation study conducted regarding whether the two municipalities should consolidate into one.
“I’d like to make a motion that we notify the tax collector to suspend any taxation for the new building until this issue gets resolved,” said Jeffers. “I can’t see any sense in taxing .... our Sandy Township residents for this fund when we don’t even know if we’re going to go that direction. I make a motion to suspend that tax until we come to some type of resolve.”
The supervisors in December approved the community’s 2020 budget with a property tax increase of 2.25 mills, with 1.0 mill of that increase for the new building fund.
Supervisor Mark Sullivan said that tax could be used to renovate the existing building as well.
Salandra said that revenue can also be put in the fund and set aside to be used whenever the township decides what it’s going to do about a new building.
“That way we wouldn’t have to borrow as much in the future,” said Salandra.
“Correct. We can use it for a new maintenance building, or a new roof on the maintenance building, those kinds of items,” said Arbaugh.
“I thought we came to the decision that we weren’t going to repair those buildings because of the cost, and that’s why we were looking at a new one,” said Jeffers. “I don’t see any reason why to put the burden on our taxpayers. If we do consolidate, there’s no sense in using that fund. The new municipality can figure that cost out.”
Jeffers’ motion died for lack of a second.