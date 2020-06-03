DuBOIS — Three easements for the Kiwanis Trail sewer extension project were approved by the Sandy Township Supervisors at Monday’s municipal authority meeting.
Township Engineer Perry Bowser said the township received easement requests from the following: Brian and Anna Guthridge, Gary Pfaff and Rusty Gate, the developer who is building a new home along Kiwanis Trail.
“These easements are for the portion of that sewer line that’s being installed right now, which will go outside of the right-of-way as it approaches the two-lot development that’s under construction,” said Bowser.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh thanked Bowser and Public Works Director Matt Cook, in addition to the rest of the public works crews, “for the insane amount of work they’ve been doing on the sewer lateral project. Perry and Matt every day are looking at videos and talking to residents and really trying to get this project going ... it’s been real successful thus far. And hopefully we’re going to keep the momentum up. So I just want to thank those guys for all the work they put into this.”
“I don’t really have anything additional, other than I’m happy with what progress has been made ... with the laterals,” said Bowser.