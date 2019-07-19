The Sandy Township Supervisors gave township Manager Shawn Arbaugh approval to move forward with the design of the municipality’s new websites — both for the administration and police department — at Monday’s meeting.
“Our current websites are really unusable,” said Arbaugh. “You have to write code to make any changes to the website. We do have an employee that can do some minimal amounts of that and has been. Our websites are very outdated and very not user-friendly.”
Arbaugh said the administration would like to move forward with the new design which has been tested. While going through the updates, Arbaugh said everyone who would be involved with updating the websites was really happy with them.
Arbaugh sought approval to pay for the design of the new websites with codification line item money.
“We looked at codification this year. Unfortunately, it’s about $9,000 where we stand currently, so there’s enough money in that line item to to pay for that cost,” said Arbaugh. “So, we look at moving that to next year and paying for the website design out of this year.”
He said there is a one-time fee of $3,000 per website and then an annual hosting fee of $200.
Supervisor Kevin Salandra said Arbaugh had mentioned previously that he had Jeff Tech students providing ideas for the new website and asked if there is any chance using Jeff Tech to help alleviate some of those costs.
“We could have them do our website work,” said Arbaugh. “Unfortunately, it would be probably about a one- to two-year process if we had Jeff Tech do it. We did have them look at our website, point out things that were wrong with it to help us in engaging companies to determine which website company to go with. We did look at several companies.”
The supervisors unanimously approved moving forward with the new designs for the websites with the cost not to exceed $6,000.