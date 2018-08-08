DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors approved the transfer of the water and sewer systems from the municipal authority to the township at their meeting Monday.
“As you recall, I was given the task of trying to see if there was an interest in purchasing the Sandy Township and Sandy Township Municipal Authority water and sewer systems,” said Manager Dave Monella.
“This was due, in part, of us not wanting to continue in this business due to complaints on rates from the users of the systems, which have increased significantly over recent years,” Monella said.
Other reasons, according to Monella, for wanting to sell the municipal authority include:
— Additional administrative staff and public works employees’ time addressing sewer and water issues.
— Continually working on inflow and infiltration issues, which has put an extra strain on their other job duties.
— Additional costs for consulting engineers and other attorneys who have given the township their professional expertise.
— Additional capital expenditures that the township will have in the near future.
“All of these added issues have detracted from our ability to address other pressing issues that we have in Sandy Township,” Monella said. “Therefore, we went our request for proposals and I contacted various water and sewer companies that might be interested in such a purchase.”
Two responses were received — one from the City of DuBois and one from Aqua Pennsylvania Inc., along with its subsidiary Aqua Pennsylvania Waste Water Inc.
“My staff and I had the opportunity to not only thoroughly review the offers but also ask questions of both DuBois and Aqua and to conduct interview sessions with those entities so that answers to our questions could be received,” Monella said.
Monella thanked both the City of DuBois and Aqua for all of their time-consuming work, and their cooperation and patience through this process.
Monella said both of these offers are exclusive of cash and accounts receivable.
“Furthermore, we had an analysis done of the water and sewer systems to determine whether the offers were consistent with the value of the systems,” Monella said. “The response was favorable.”
Throughout the process, Monella said he has provided all of the supervisors and authority members with information concerning the offers. He said he has also answered any individual questions that any of the supervisors and authority members may have had throughout the process.
Monella said that is why he was ready to make a recommendation Monday to the supervisors and authority members.
“I believe it is in the best interest of the township and the Sandy Township Municipal Authority to transfer the water and sewer systems and that is my recommendation to you,” Monella said. “It is recommended at this time that the transfer would best be handled as a conveyance from the authority to the township of the authority’s own water and sewer assets and then a conveyance from the township to the purchaser.”
Monella said this will be a lengthy process because of the need to proceed to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for approval of the sale.
“I believe that we are now ready for a decision by the supervisors and authority members concerning the possible signing of any letter of intent with either entity — DuBois or Aqua,” said Monella.
The supervisors plan to hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at the Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Department Fire Hall, 1257 Chestnut Ave., DuBois, to hear public comment on the proposed sale. The supervisors may or may not make a decision that evening.
