DuBOIS — The results of a survey recently conducted to evaluate public interest in a proposed consolidation between the City of DuBois and Sandy Township are in and have revealed that 65 percent of city residents and 49 percent of township residents would vote in favor of the two municipalities joining together.
The survey results, released by city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, also disclosed that 20 percent of DuBois residents and 33 percent of township residents would vote against consolidating the two governments, with the remaining percentage undecided.
Among the residents surveyed, a majority had a positive view on consolidation and 2:1 believe that consolidation will make the local governments more efficient.
Consolidation was particularly favorable among high-propensity voters who have voted in either 75 percent or 100 percent of the last eight elections. Approximately 64 percent of those “super-voters” reported a generally positive view of consolidation and 68 percent would consider themselves likely to support consolidation at the ballot.
Suplizio and Arbaugh issued the following joint response to the poll.
“We appreciate the residents taking their time to respond to the survey, and we’re hopeful that it provides our elected officials with the information they need to make a decision on whether or not to move the consolidation process forward,” said the two managers.
For consolidation to happen between the two municipalities, a ballot question would need to be placed to residents of both Sandy Township and DuBois.
If the majority of voters in both municipalities then vote in favor of consolidation, the process would begin to consolidate the departments of Sandy Township and DuBois into one municipal government.
The poll of registered voters was conducted May 10 through May 13 by Majority Communications of Harrisburg and included 318 full interviews of residents from Sandy Township and DuBois. The company performs public surveys for political candidates, campaigns and other survey materials to reach an approximate 98 percent confidence interval.
The estimated cost to conduct the survey was $5,000 which would be split between the two municipalities.