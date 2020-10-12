REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council took action on the building at 441 E. Main St. that began collapsing about a month ago, and remains in disrepair.
On Sept. 2 a heavy rain storm contributed to the third floor of the building collapsing into Swamp Alley. This collapse has blocked the alley between the building and Farmer’s National Bank, preventing use of the drive-thru area.
The building owner Jack Shuttleworth was expected to be at the work session, but failed to show up.
The council reviewed a letter from an engineer who inspected the building, stating the building was safe enough for the road and sidewalk to be opened back up for use, but only if the wind remained light, and there were no heavy rains.
“Who’s going to monitor that, and whose responsibility is that? And I don’t personally think that should be open until he (Shuttleworth) signs his name that they will take care of it, they’re responsible, and they will monitor everything,” Bill Cebulskie said.
Council member Darren Scolese spoke with code enforcement officer Larry Kirkwood about an ordinance. Scolese said there is no timeframe as far as when things have to be taken care of, but council can set a timeframe.
“I mean that’s our alley, we can’t just keep it closed. Plus, it’s also a business who needs that, and for their sake we can’t keep it closed,” Scolese said.
He went on to say that he agreed with Cebulskie that the alley couldn’t be opened back up with the current condition of the building. The building was condemned by Larry Kirkwood the day after it began to collapse, and Shuttleworth was supposed to have 20 days to present a plan from that point.
Council came to the decision to send a letter to Shuttleworth giving him a week to respond. The timeframe the council discussed was 60 days to act on the plan presented.