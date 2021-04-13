DuBOIS — “This is about to be the best adventure ever.”
Area native Maria Zaffuto said those words when she bought her concession trailer in 2018, calling it “Sweet Adventure Ice Cream” and bringing unique sweet treats to the DuBois area.
Sweet Adventure Ice Cream is located in the parking lot near The Medicine Shoppe on West Park Avenue. Zaffuto’s goal is to be the first concession trailer to offer “bubble waffle sundaes,” a sweet treat created using a waffle iron, she said.
The waffle is then loaded with ice cream and the customer’s chosen toppings, such as Reese’s Cup or birthday cake pieces, sprinkles, chocolate and caramel syrup and whipped cream. Occasionally, different bubble waffle sundaes feature a special theme, such as Easter or St. Patrick’s Day.
The bubble waffle sundae made with homemade batter has been a big hit, Zaffuto said, with people eager to try something new. Sweet Adventure also offers made-to-order milkshakes, root beer floats, sundaes, classic ice cream cones, strawberry bubble lemonade and more.
Zaffuto grew up in the fair industry, since her parents run a panini stand. The family has been associated with the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. Her mother is also founder of “Angela’s Cookies.” Having her own trailer is enjoyable, since she gets to spend time with her family and attend some of the same fairs across the state.
Zaffuto left the DuBois area and moved back, she said, picking up ideas to bring back to her hometown.
“I love traveling,” she said. “I was always on the lookout for the latest food trends.”
The bubble waffle sundae with ice cream and toppings is a new spin on the bubble waffle, traditionally enjoyed by itself as a Hong Kong street snack, said Zaffuto.
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Zaffuto said people enjoyed visiting the concession trailer, being able to gather safely in the large parking lot and bring a chair to enjoy their sweet treat.{/span}
The trailer has been a regular stop for children and families following community activities, such as baseball games or cheerleading practice, said Zaffuto, noting she can remember going for ice cream when she was younger.
The business will be in full swing in spring, fall and between gaps in the fair schedule, said Zaffuto.
Zaffuto’s passion for what she does shows through, having been involved in the design of the outside of the trailer, and often experimenting with products.
“I enjoy being creative with food and trying new things,” she said.
Follow Sweet Adventure Ice Cream on Facebook and Instagram for more information.