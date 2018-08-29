FALLS CREEK — Cooper Farm Market of Falls Creek is open for the season, picking produce and prepping pumpkins for fall.
Located at 484 Cemetery Road, the farm market is a family-owned and operated business, said owner Bob Cooper. While his wife does canning, his three sisters also contribute by making clothing, crafts or cookbooks. The shop is filled with fall and pumpkin decor from top to bottom.
Cooper Farm Market is widely known for its pumpkins and apples in the fall, and right now it is prime time for peaches. Its first annual “Pumpkin Fest” was hosted in 1989, and has been a community tradition for almost 30 years.
Pumpkin Fest starts at the end of September and continues throughout October, offering hay rides, a petting zoo, corn maze, pumpkin patches and more.
The business began with a garden for canning and sweet corn harvest. In the 1970s, a farm table was set up at the end of the Coopers’ driveway to sell produce, and in 1978, the store was built.
In 1997, Cooper’s parents, Blake and Mabel Cooper, passed the farm market on to Bob and his wife, Donna. The business expanded to offer crafts, home décor, canned goods and locally-grow seasonal fruits and vegetables.
The corn is picked right off the 125-acre farm beside the store, and other produce is brought in locally or picked up from another location, Bob says.
Other produce items include apples, peppers, tomatoes, beans, cucumbers and peaches from Roaring Springs.
It’s been a rainy season, which makes it a difficult year for agriculture, Bob said, but they are always dedicated to selling the best produce they can.
“We have to be a destination for them,” he said. “We try to have a good quality selection, and we are making every effort to keep things fresh. Nature just makes it a balancing act.”
The best time for apples is around mid-September, Bob says. He and his wife make apple butter, and they also carry peach butter right now, with handmade relishes, salsas, sauces and pickles.
It is important for them to support local businesses, since they’ve received a lot of support over the years, Bob said. He tries to buy things like seed and fertilizer from local providers.
“They turn around and support us, too,” he said. “We work to support each other and the local economy.”
CFM is open Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit Cooper Farm Market at www.cooperfarmmarket.net or on Facebook.
