REYNOLDSVILLE — All year, Reynoldsville enthusiasts anxiously await the second weekend in July, since it’s not only a chance to eat blueberry pie, but an opportunity to support local businesses.
The Fifth annual Red, White and Blueberry Festival is coming up this weekend at Kunselman Park and Dietz Alley, where more than 30 combined activities, vendors and business specials will be offered.
Chairman Sam Bundy said the festival is a great way to bring new people into the town. They kept it holiday-themed, but on a weekend separate from the Brockway Fourth of July Celebration and the Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival, so it would have it’s own identity as an event. It’s also the only blueberry festival in the tri-county area.
“We’re trying to help the downtown Reynoldsville area with business, and attract jobs,” he said. “We want to let people know we’re here.”
Volunteers also are getting cloth bags together, planning to stuff them with coupons, fliers and menus from Reynoldsville businesses, Bundy said. When someone receives a bag, they’ll see what all the area has to offer.
The weekend will offer specials scattered throughout the town, including trolley trips to Blueberry Hill Farm and Maxim Berry Farm of Reynoldsville.
“We wanted to take advantage of the two blueberry farms we have close to Reynoldsville and help our local farmers,” Bundy said.
More than 13 local businesses or organizations, including Sarah’s Soft Serve & Food, Mancuso’s, The Sub Hub, the Reynoldsville Eagles, Our Hometown Restaurant and Reynoldsville One Stop will offer either a discounted item or specialized blueberry treat specifically created for festival goers.
Main Street Pizza and Capt’n Blue Pizza will offer pizza by the slice, and Carriage House Creations will open with a blueberry muffin and sale. Broken Roads will have blueberry salads on Friday.
There will even be sidewalk chalk drawings for children in front of local businesses like Community First Bank on Main Street, said Bundy.
From 8- 11 a.m. On Saturday, the Foundry in Reynoldsville will hold a Blueberry Pancake Breakfast, and from 11 a.m. To 3 .m., the Reynoldsville Elks will have Elk burgers at the football field. From 4-6 p.m. The John Read Masonic Lodge also will offer food.
For a complete listing of daily events, visit www.goreynoldsville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.