JOHNSONBURG — An upcoming Elk County event will give Valentine’s Day shoppers a wide array of gift options, while supporting an organization that helps domestic violence victims.
The ninth annual Polar Sweet Express event, benefiting Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse, Inc., or CAPSEA, will be held at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
CAPSEA is a Ridgway-based organization that works to protect the rights of women, men and children through ongoing services like crisis and support counseling. It helps victims of abuse, crime and homelessness in Elk and Cameron counties, offering individual and over-the-phone services that remain anonymous. Its domestic violence emergency shelter on Morgan Avenue gives victims a place to go, where someone will evaluate and understand their situation.
Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant said the organization was started in 1977. Between all of CAPSEA’s programs, more than 1,000 people are seen each year.
As of last week, almost 40 vendors are registered to participate, offering everything from primitive crafts and jewelry to cooked and baked goods.
The event also gives organizations like the Elk County Humane Society or businesses like Elk County Foods a platform to display their products or resources.
Polar Sweet Express is meant to be a “one-stop shopping experience” for those giving Valentine’s Day gifts, or anyone looking for a wide variety of products and information.
It will offer a chocolate dipping, and beer and wine tasting stations; a basket raffle and lunch options, as well.
Big prizes, such as a large television and PlayStation console, will also be given away.
“Each vendor donates a raffle item they place on their table,” Weyant said. “CAPSEA sells the raffle chances, and folks visit each table to check out what that vendor offers, plus what item they are raffling off.”
This is CAPSEA’s biggest fundraiser, Weyant said.
“This stocks our shelter for almost a full year with all sorts of items,” she said.
CAPSEA accepts wish list donations, like household products, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene and children’s items, and non-perishable food items.
“The Polar Sweet Express is a great way to support small business and CAPSEA, and help re-stock the shelter with much needed items from our wish list,” Weyant said. “It’s also a great way to enjoy a fun time with friends and family.”
The Johnsonburg Fire Department is located at 99 Clarion Road.
For more information, visit the Polar Sweet Express or CAPSEA Facebook page, the organization’s website at www.capsea.org, or call 814-772-3838.
