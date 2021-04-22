ST. MARYS — St. Marys Public Library Director Leslie Swope was one of the presenters at Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting.
Last year’s pandemic left the library in a “unique situation,” she began. It closed from March 15 until the end of May, implementing curbside services June 1 through July 12 before opening to the public again. The week before Thanksgiving, though, the SMPL transitioned back to curbside services, reopening to the public again on Valentine’s Day 2021.
Curbside services was a discussion for SMPL prior to COVID-19, Swope noted, since it would be useful for the elderly patrons. These services are something the library will continue to offer in the future.
One of the downsides to 2020, of course, was that fundraising opportunities and proceeds were down, said Swope. There were no in-person meetings.
“We decided that this was going to be the year to try anything we wanted to do,” she said.
The SMPL implemented virtual story times, a weekly LEGO and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) challenge, bingo for books, trivia contests, prepackaged crafts and monthly virtual book club meetings, she noted. The number of E-books available for patrons also increased.
The library also partnered with Oil Creek Library District and had access to all of its materials, and partnered with City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation for story walks. The SMPL also conducted an activity walk on its own sidewalks, and turned its large front windows into activity games like crosswords and “I spy.”
In the fall and winter, SMPL partnered with other local agencies like the City of St. Marys Police Department’s K9 program, Top Dog University and Shearly Pawfect Pets groomer to learn more about animals.
In 2021, the SMPL has subscribed to a digital magazine platform for its patrons, said Swope. It is also expanding partnerships with surrounding districts to expand its selection. Summer reading will be provided in person this year on Mondays and Wednesdays using the parks’ Little League pavilion. Registration begins June 1.
The library incorporated a STEM station, too, featuring caterpillars turning into butterflies, said Swope. They hope to be releasing the hatched butterflies into the wild this week.
Overall, Swope said 2020 brought some “very big successes,” and also some programs the SMPL will not continue on in the future.
“We were able to try new things, and it gave us the ability to be creative,” she said.
Visit the SMPL on Facebook or www.stmpl.org.