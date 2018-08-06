SYKESVILLE — Monday evening in Jefferson County was filled with striped wild animals, magic and a tractor show, offering something for everyone at the annual Sykesville Ag and Youth Fair.
The rides started spinning at 5 p.m. on Monday, and the fair will last through Saturday, Aug. 11.
Sykesville Fair Committee members dedicate themselves to putting on a display for summer fair goers, giving local farmers, crafters, drivers, athletes and others a place to put on a show.
There will be camel rides and petting zoo visits offered by Eudora Farms all week, as well as the Al Belmont Magic Show and blacksmith demonstrations by Siple’s Forge and Tool Works.
Each year offers a different lion and tiger show. In 2017, it was Close Encounters of the Exotic Kind Lion and Tiger Show, and this year, Bruno Blaszak’s Royal Bengal Tiger Show will be performing all week.
Throughout the week, people can also jam out to Christian and classic rock, interactive party music and other different varieties of bands, such as A Day Awaits, The Rum Dums, The Moore Brothers and more.
Each night presents some form of sports or car show, like the Mini Rod Tractor Pull, side-by-side drag racing, Mud Bog Mania and the compact car demolition derby.
Thursday will be Sykesville’s well-known cheerleading competition, where bow-headed athletes can be seen tumbling and heard cheering around the fairgrounds.
The Sykesville Fair is known for its display of agriculture, through livestock barns and shows, and the horse show, which will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. The livestock show will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The committee also provides the display building, where local crafters, farmers and artists can display their work for fair goers.
“There’s plenty of opportunity for adults and youth to exhibit,” fair board member Maria Zaffuto said, such as photographs, paintings, canned and baked goods, arts and crafts, flowers and other specialty items.
Other happenings include a bike decorating contest, Zumba fitness class in the arena and a karaoke party.
Fair President Sam Zaffuto said the committee is most excited for “Family Day” on Saturday — the fair’s finale.
The DuBois Dream organization also will host a “meet the players” session from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, where fans in the area can hang out with professional basketball players who give back to the community.
DuBois Dream members will be judging the Youth Bike Decorating Contest that day, as well as signing autographs and giving away prizes.
Admission is $9 per person, and includes all carnival rides, shows, parking and exhibits. Children under 2 years old are admitted for free, unless they are riding the rides. The Family Day discount is $6 until 3 p.m.
For more information, visit www.sykesvillefair.org.
