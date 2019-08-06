SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Ag And Youth Fair is underway this week, and will offer plenty of activities and entertainment over the weekend.
The baked goods auction, Elvis tribute entertainment, Crazy Eight Race, and four wheeler, motorcycle, and side-by-side drag races have already taken place at the beginning of the week.
The Circus Incredible, Eudora Farms Petting Zoo and camel rides, Rock N Roll Pet Store Kids Show, and Bartelbaugh Amusements will continue every day for the remainder of the fair.
Still to come for the week are many more competitions, track events and entertainment.
Upcoming track events will inlcude: Wednesday at 7 p.m. Enduro Auto Racing; Thursday at 7 p.m. Full Pull Productions USA East Truck and Tractor Pull; Friday at 7 p.m. Compact Car Demo Derby; and Saturday at 6 p.m. Mud Bog Mania.
Music still to come includes the Sharptones music of the ‘50s and ‘60s from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday; Tango-Jam and Jr. acoustic music from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday; Quarterstick classic rock from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday; and The Moore Brother variety from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Another event still to come during the week is the Cheerleading exhibition at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Saturday will be packed full of activities and entertainment starting at noon. This is also Family Day so admission for the day is reduced to $6 until 3 p.m. From noon to 3 p.m. the DuBois Dream Team will be signing autographs and holding a meet and greet. At 1 p.m. the children’s bike and wagon decorating contest and parade will begin. From noon to 5 p.m. Magic Mike DJ will host a karaoke party for anyone willing to come sing to the crowds.