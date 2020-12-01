SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council was approached by Ken Shaffer about a water line he is planning to install for Sherman VanVoorhis on Stanley Road during the council meeting last Monday.
Shaffer informed the council there was not enough water, and a bigger meter/tap was needed. He requested to install a two-inch tap.
Borough Secretary Jaysa Neale spoke with Borough Foreman Brian Williams, who said this could not be done until the spring because it is on a PennDOT right of way, and the permit cutoff date passed on Nov. 15. He also said the new meter would be about $1,000 and the tap in fee is about $2,000.
Shaffer also requested the council to waive these fees, and told them the line is leaking on VanVoorhis’ service line. The council said they would consider waiving the fees, and that the leak should be repaired by the owner immediately.
The council also accepted the first payment application for the West Main Street and Paradise Road water line replacement for $131,966.10.
Council member Elaine Fike said Stahl Park had been decorated over the weekend, and that pizza and pop was donated by Suzane Sunnie and Denise Laukitis. A sleigh was also purchased this year to be added to the decorations.
The Finance Committee also told the council it would be meeting with Kermit Tuning about the budget. The committee expects a proposed budget to be presented during the first meeting in December.