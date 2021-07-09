SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council was approached by a citizen with a PowerPoint of suggestions for the borough during its meeting earlier this week.
Borough resident Thomas Kundrich made his presentation to council at the borough office. He had several key points he mentioned, many having to do with possible grants or assistance the borough might consider.
The first point was that the Jefferson County Development Council and Jefferson County Conservation District are working progressively on solar panels/electrical generation projects. He said these organizations are gathering more detailed information from studies, and that he would continue to follow the progress.
He then said that he estimated about $200,000 is needed to renovate the bank building for the new borough office and police station. KTH Architects have been contacted about this project.
Kundrich also shared a new organization has been formed, the Sykesville Community Betterment Association, which is a nonprofit to help funding efforts for such projects. He also said the 501-c3 application has been submitted to the IRS, and he is waiting for a letter of determination. The group is working to develop their identity and motto, according to Kundrich.
“The mission of the Sykesville Community Betterment Association is to improve the quality of life for the residents of our town. We will accomplish this by seeking funding for improvement projects chosen by the residents of the community. We are an entirely volunteer 501-c3 organization. We do not have paid members,” Kundrich said.
Kundrich then told the council that surveillance cameras have also been installed on the bank building.
Later in the meeting, Councilman Don Zimmerman asked if there needed to be signs about the new cameras. Both Borough Police Officer Earl Campbell and Borough Solicitor Nick Gianvito said signs are not needed since they are in a public place.
Kundrich then shared that he has taken some classes and is certified in grant writing from some of them.
He also told the council the borough’s website should be utilized more. Finally, he questioned why taxes and garbage fees were increased, saying that it is not the time since the price of everything is going up.
Borough projects
The borough also received a letter of understanding between the borough and Jefferson County for the North Park Street waterline replacement project. The borough is to contribute $8,504 while the county will give $76,496.
President Michele Yamrick also presented a payment application for the West Main Street and Paradise Road water line replacement for Dave Roman Excavating. The final walkthrough is next Tuesday, but Yamrick said the curbing needs to be fixed before final payment is signed. The council approved tabling the request until the next meeting for this purpose.
Borough Foreman Brian Williams requested the borough send 10-day shut off notices to those who still need new gas meters installed. He said there are 12 meters the crew still has to install and they have been unsuccessful in their own calls and notices left on doors.
Campbell also told Williams if someone is parked on a shut off located on a sidewalk, to give the owner the option to move the vehicle, or tow the vehicle at their expense.
Williams also told the council it would be eligible for $100,000 to $3 million with DCED funding for roads and sidewalks, but the borough would have to contribute 30 percent. He was told to consult with Borough Engineer Travis Long about how far the borough could get doing road work with such money.