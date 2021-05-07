SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council approved a price increase for Stahl Park rentals and accepted bids for upcoming road work.
The council has been making some changes to Stahl Park and updating some of the protocols for rental since taking over responsibility of the park last summer.
During the council meeting Monday, officials discussed giving renters a key to open and close the park for their events, and raising the price.
Councilman Kurt Kister suggested giving a key to renters, and making them responsible for cleaning up after their event. He suggested the price be raised to $100 with a $50 deposit. The deposit will be given back once the park passes inspection following a clean up. A list of rules and responsibilities will be given to the person renting the park. This change was approved by the council.
Kister also suggested hiring a part-time borough laborer because of the amount of work the borough crew has. He said the part-time laborer would be responsible to maintain the grass and help out at the park. The council approved advertising this position for 12 to 24 hours a week.
814 Home and Hardware invoiced the council for fixing one of the toilets in the restroom and making a copy keys for the park. Councilman Don Zimmerman also mentioned the worn signs at the park, and requested Foreman Brian Williams buy new signs. Williams will also be fixing the upside down handicap sign.
Road work bidsCouncil President Michele Yamrick presented two bids for proposed road work presented by Marc Skarbek from PennDOT. The council approved the lowest bid from Hager Paving for a total of $63,818 pending approval from Skarbek.
The council will be voting on the proposed Earned Income Tax resolution during the next meeting.