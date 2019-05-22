SYKESVILLE — Members of the Sykesville Borough Council are considering projects the borough might undertake with Community Development Block Grant funds.
Council President Mac Zimmerman has asked the council to look over a list of projects eligible for CDBG funding.
Borough Engineer Steve Gibson told the council the application for the 2020 CDBG is due by July 5 and said the grant would only be awarded for a new project. He said the borough could not lump this year’s grant with next year’s in order to complete the London Street to Paradise Road water line project.
“Steve came up with a list of items we have discussed over the years. I think everybody needs to look over the list for the next two weeks. No matter which one of these projects you pick, it is going to cost us some money. The more expensive the project, the more cost to the borough,” Zimmerman said.
Gibson said the borough should look into a project that costs roughly $100,000 to $150,000.
Zimmerman said the borough does not have to apply but with the possibility of gaining roughly $100,000, it would be in the borough’s best interest to do so.
Borough crew foreman Sam Armagost reminded the council of the underground stream that runs behind the post office and behind several residences in Sykesville. He said diverting that stream should be added to the list as the borough crews have already fixed two cave ins.
“If we get a major storm with some heavy water, we could really have a problem,” Armagost said.
Zimmerman said they would put it on the list, but was not sure if the borough would have the funds for such a large project.