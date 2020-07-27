SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council is considering changing to a five person council due to an impending resignation.
President Pro Tem Deneise Strouse sent a letter of resignation to the borough council during its meeting on July 21. The council will have 30 days to fill the vacant seat once the letter is accepted.
The council tabled the letter until the next meeting. President Michele Yamrick asked Solicitor C.J. Zwick about moving to a five member council. Currently the council is seven members. Zwick said it wouldn’t be a bad idea, but the council would have to petition to make this change.
Charis Morris and Beth Saxman, members representing the park board, also attended the meeting to request the council take back responsibility of the park. Saxman told the council the money the park receives comes from the borough, and the board is losing members. The remaining members would be willing to help, but no longer wanted full responsibility.
During the Parks, Recreation, and Planning Committee report, Zwick told the council there is an ordinance about the park committee that will require them to decide if they will continue the Park Board or abolish it.
Zwick recommended scheduling a park committee meeting to establish wants and needs of the park, and what the park money can be spent on.