SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council is considering expansion of a limited parking ordinance to cover the entire town for the purpose of snow removal.
Council member Don Zimmerman said cars lining both sides of streets during snow removal is an issue. Borough Foreman Brian Williams said an ordinance passed in 2017 restricts parking to one side of the street or the other on certain days, but was only applied to Shaffer Street.
Council member Nate Alvetro suggested limited parking be applied to the entire town. Following some discussion, the 2017 ordinance is to be located and signage will be considered.
Williams presented pricing information from three dealerships on the purchase of a new truck during the meeting last Monday. Only Bob Fisher Fleet Sales is willing to take the old vehicle for a trade-in, and valued it at $17,000. With the trade, the cost of the new truck would be about $48,000, which includes a stainless steel dump bed, spreader, and plow with undercoating and coating on the back. It would have a five-year/100,000 mile warranty.
After some discussion, the council asked to find how long the trade-in offer would be good. They will also try to get more for the old vehicle by posting it for sale on Municibid at $23,750.
Williams also told the council there might be grant money available through liquid fuels for up to $10,000, and is looking into this information. The council agreed to purchase the truck form Bob Fisher Fleet Sales, and list the 2008 Ford 550 for sale on Municibid for two weeks. The issue was tabled until the results from the posting are available.
The council also discussed a complaint from a resident regarding property infringement. C.J. Zwick, the borough solicitor, said this is a private matter between property owners unless it has to do with borough easements, right of ways, or blocking alleys.
Alvetro said there is wood and a shed on an alley between the two properties. The council is looking into the ownership of the alley, and will return to the matter at the next meeting.