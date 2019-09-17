SYKESVILLE – The Sykesville Borough Council, meeting Monday, discussed the possibility of a side-by-side ordinance.
There was much discussion surrounding the side-by-side ordinance that was presented to the council. Many members mentioned how often they see four-wheelers and side-by-sides on the side streets of town already.
Mayor Gail Cunningham said she did not want to see snowmobiles being driven on the side roads of Sykesville. Council member Ron Park also wanted to make sure the borough was going to require the operators of the vehicles to be 16 years old and have a driver’s license.
“One thing I will say is I’m okay with all the things on here, with the exception of the snowmobiles,” Cunningham said.
The council discussed the pros and cons of approving the ordinance. Several members expressed uncertainty regarding its approval.
“I see them riding on the side street almost all over, and 99 percent of them ride very respectably... some of them slower than cars go up and down the street. You’re always going to have that one percent, it’s the same way with people driving cars on the side streets,” Council President Mack Zimmerman said.
The council decided to table the discussion until its next meeting. All of the council members were given a copy of the ordinance, and agreed to study it and try to come to a decision by the next council meeting