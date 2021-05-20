SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council voted against raising the earned income tax rate in a close 4-3 vote during the council meeting Monday evening.
The council held a roll call vote to accept the proposed resolution for the increase of the local earned income tax. Councilmembers Nate Alvetro, Elaine Fike, Michele Yamrick and Gail Gunningham voted against the proposal while Kurt Kister, Ron Park and Don Zimmerman voted in favor. It did not pass, and there will be no tax increase.
The council did approve an ordinance prohibiting the storage of junk vehicles, ordinance No. 52021.
Nick Yamrick attended the meeting to provide an update on the waterline replacement project being completed by Dave Roman Excavating. He told the council the excavating crew will have to tie-in to the line as is, and cannot add more to the project. He also said a new project will have to be opened to perform work on London Street to the stop sign, which will be a future PennVest project. The final step is waiting on some tests to come back for the line, according to Yamrick.
The council approved payment of $33,822 for the West Main Street and Paradise Road Waterline Replacement Project by Dave Roman Excavating.
There was a suggested project for the Community Development Block Grant presented during the meeting also. President Michele Yamrick suggested applying for the state Route 119/Route 2014 waterline rehabilitation project, as presented by engineering firm GD&F in 2019.
“At the intersection of SR119, SR2014 and East Liberty Street Extension, two abandoned steel water service lines cross SR2014 and are disconnected via two water service valves at the south-east corner of the intersection. These antiquated valves are known for water system leakage. A project is proposed to replace approximately 50 LF of waterline, permanently disconnect the two steel service lines across SR 2014 and subsequently two gate valves in the intersection of SR119/SR2014. Estimate planning level project cost is $50,000,” the project description reads.
The council approved applying to the CDBG funding with this project.
Yamrick also presented a letter of resignation from President ProTem Ron Park, which was tabled during the second April meeting. The council voted to table this letter again until the next council meeting.