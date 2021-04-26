SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council discussed several grant opportunities for the borough, and approved a possible project to be submitted for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) during its meeting last week.
Council President Michele Yamrick presented a letter of resignation from President Pro Tempore Ron Park effective May 30. The council decided to table the letter until the second meeting in May.
The borough council approved the continuation of offering Sykesville residents to pay 11 months of garbage and get the 12th month free, but this will only be offered in the month of July.
The council also reviewed a copy of the resolution for the increase of the Earned Income Tax from one percent to two percent. The council approved the resolution to be advertised, but with opposition from Councilmembers Nate Alvetro and Elaine Fike. Councilman Ron Morris abstained for lack of knowledge with the finances.
Reynoldsville Borough Council President Bill Cebulskie attended the council meeting to ask about meeting with the Sykesville Police Committee to discuss combining or sharing a police force in the future. Park said Borough Solicitor Nick Gianvito should be notified before proceeding with anything.
Borough Engineer Travis Long presented the council with “water main relocation project 12” as a possible CDBG application. The project will total $870,340 and would be a competitive project for the grant.
Foreman Brian Williams explained to council the project would start on VanWoert Street to state Route 119 and loop onto Station Street. The council approved the submission of the project to the CDBG program. A detailed list of the project will be located in the borough office.
Williams also told the council the borough was denied the $10,000 grant money from the county for the purchase of the new backhoe. The council approved the old backhoe be placed on Municipal Bid for $20,000.
The council was also informed by Williams that the borough is eligible for “Growing Greener Money.” An application must be filled out by June 25, which the council agreed to apply for.
The borough will also apply for $120,000 of DCED money with a 15 percent contribution from the borough. This money will be for the installation of a UV light for the chlorine contact tank, which is a new way of sanitizing.