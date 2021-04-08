SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council covered several financial topics during its meeting Monday evening, discussing tax increases, purchases the borough is making, and estimates for upcoming projects.
The council started the meeting by filling a vacant council seat, appointing Ron Morris, who submitted a letter of interest.
Councilman Don Zimmerman asked about increasing the local earned income tax (EIT) rates, which was discussed during the previous meeting. The council held a brief discussion before approving Solicitor Nicholas Gianvito to draft and advertise an ordinance to increase the local EIT by one percent. This increase will generate $90,000 and go toward roads, sidewalks and infrastructure.
Zimmerman also stated that residents have been complaining about the millage increase this year, and they have said they did not know about the tax increase. Borough Secretary Jaysa Neale said the ordinance was advertised and displayed in the lobby window for public review, and she will provide proof of publication to all the council members.
Borough Foreman Brian Williams shared two quotes with the council from John Deere for a new backhoe. The quotes were for $92,383.65 and $94,859.11, and Williams said the more expensive one can be to the borough in two weeks, but the cheaper one would not arrive until about September or November.
Williams also said John Deere is Co-Star approved and the borough could file for county aid money of $10,000. Councilman Kurt Kister also said the borough will be getting $110,000 from the county in CARES Act funding, but there is no information what the money can be used on yet.
Williams also suggested placing the borough’s current backhoe on Municipal Bid for $20,000. The council approved the backhoe priced at $94,859.11. The cost of this will be split between the general, sewer, water, and liquid fuels accounts.
The council also reviewed a proposal from Kessler Fencing for $5,569.77 to replace the fence around the chlorine station after a tree fell and damaged the entire fence. Neale said there is already a claim filed with the borough’s insurance.