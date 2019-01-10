SYKESVILLE — Sykesville Borough Council members convened for their first meeting of the New Year Monday night, discussing upcoming project goals and local road concerns.
Councilman Nate Alvetro, a former member who was just welcomed back to the committee in early December, informed the others that he has been seeing and hearing complaints about a tow truck speeding on Memorial Park Road.
Crewman Sam Armagost said he will be placing “15 miles per hour (MPH)” signs along that road, and an officer will be patrolling the area, according to the meeting minutes.
Armagost also brought up the topic of paving Dr. Fugate Drive, and the Council agreed to look into pricing.
Projects
President Mack Zimmerman announced that an advertisement for an open position with the Water and Sewer Authority should be run.
At December’s Council meeting, a motion was made to advertise for bids concerning the storm sewer project around Symmco in order to “get the project moving.” The bid opening for relocating the storm sewer was held in Brookville on Tuesday morning.
Zimmerman also presented a check for $10,000 from the Symmco Foundation — a donation for “the bank building testing for hazardous materials, so that the Borough can move forward in applying for grants,” according to the meeting minutes.
