SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council heard from the borough engineer regarding concerns about chemical discharge from the Symmco facility during the council’s meeting earlier this month.
Borough engineer Travis Long brought concerns to council about Symmco discharging chemicals. Long said he spoke to a company who works with the same chemicals to get another opinion. He said the metallography chemical used should be captured and properly disposed of, not dumped down a drain.
He said the representative of the company expressed concern about the four percent of nital etchant, used for etching metals, because if it dries out it can be an explosive hazard. This needs to be neutralized, put in a proper container, and disposed of legally, he said.
Long also expressed concerns about the furnace boiler, and said boilers have different PH levels making it difficult to judge if that discharge is safe without analysis. A motion was passed for Long and Zwick to gather more information for the council to use to take further action.
The council heard from Solicitor C.J. Zwick about Aaron Walker’s request to skip the uncapping fee for his sewer. Secretary Jaysa Neale found the minutes discussing this sewer at a previous meeting, which were vague. The minutes did show the sewer should have been capped in mid 2017, but wasn’t.
The solicitor said the borough could not penalize Walker for this, as it was the borough’s mistake. He would be treated like a new service, and pay the $200 security deposit and monthly sewer charge.
The council also discussed the sale of their dump truck. President Michele Yamrick told council the initial buyer for the truck could not make the payment. A motion was passed to relist the truck on Municibid for $21,500, and if it does not sell they will accept Bob Fisher’s offer of $17,000.