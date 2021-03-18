SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council discussed several topics that will need to appear on the ballot in May for the public to vote on during the council meeting Monday evening.
The first issue that will have to be on the ballot is the local earned income tax. Councilman Don Zimmerman asked about increasing the earned income tax, which Solicitor Nick Gianvito said will have to go on the ballot. He will look into this for council.
The council also re-opened the topic of moving to a five-member council. Councilmember Elaine Fike said she was told by the county this would also have to appear on the May ballot. Gianvito will also be checking if this could still be added.
A motion was also approved to increase the garbage rates starting in July. The rates will increase by $2.50 a month, making the total $14.50 a month. Councilmembers Nate Alvetro and Fike opposed this motion.
The council was also approached by Pat Mowrey with the Run/Walk for Someone Special, who said the event had a tentative date of Sept. 19 for this year. Last year’s Run/Walk had to be canceled because of COVID-19. Mowrey said he usually calls PennDOT to get the permits and provide insurance for the event. This year, PennDOT needs the borough to take liability on the event along with the Run/Walk organization’s insurance.
Mowrey said the permits wouldn’t be needed if only township roads were used, and not state routes, but Mowrey and the council could not think of an appropriate township-only route. Secretary Jaysa Neal will contact the borough and Run/Walk liaison, Jake Heigel about the additional insurance.
Former councilman Tim Brown’s letter of resignation was accepted by the council. They will be accepting applicants to fill the vacancy.
Council President Michele Yamrick also reminded the council of the 2021 CDBG application deadline of May 28, and engineer Travis Long is getting cost estimates for projects. She said the county likes to see projects over $150,000.
Nick Yamrick, a visitor to the council meeting, informed the council there is a five-year plan in place for doing projects around town in reference to the CDBG application. Borough Foreman Brian Williams is working alongside Long on these projects in preparation for the application process.