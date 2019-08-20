SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Council is preparing for the annual gun bash set for this weekend. The event is expected to top last year’s attendance numbers.
The council said there had been about 900 tickets sold for the gun raffle already, and that tickets were running out fast for the event. They discussed making sure ta police officer was on duty and present in town for the event.
The council also accepted two resignation letters during the meeting. The first came from Council member James Dixon, who has resigned due to a conflict of schedules.
“Due to a conflicting work schedule, it is with deep regret that I must resign my position from the Sykesville Borough council,” Dixon wrote in his resignation letter.
The council moved to begin advertising the open position on the council to get the spot filled quickly.
The council also accepted a letter of resignation from Jan Canton as the Treasurer of the community’s park and recreation board.
“I have dedicated the last five years to the park. It was all volunteer work and I have given it my all. Over the last five years we’ve done a lot at the park, and I hope whoever is my successor can keep up the love for the park and Sykesville,” Canton said in her resignation letter.
The council approved the a payment on the Roosevelt Street storm sewer improvement project. They also approved about $25,000 to be paid to Day Contracting for the storm sewer project as well.
The council discussed attempts to contact Dave Roman regarding excavation jobs that need to be completed around Sykesville. The council has been trying to contact Roman for about two weeks with no response. They have been waiting on him to finish the work around town. They agreed to set a timefame in which he must complete the jobs in order to be paid.
“We have the option now, we’re holding about $25,000. If it is not done we’ll pay someone else to do it, and he’ll forfeit the money,” Council President Mack Zimmerman said.
The council agreed on a two week timeline for the work, giving Roman until Sept. 3 to complete the jobs. Included in the work is a fire hydrant that is leaking, steps that need to be repaired, drains that need to be cleaned, and a patch needed on a road.
Finally, in an update on the town square, council member Don Zimmerman reported that 39 new names had been added to the bricks of the square. The bricks remain on sale in the borough building.