SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council held discussions about the 2021 budget, and possible tax increases, during a recent meeting.
The council discussed both the possibility of increasing the earned income tax rate, and the real estate tax. For the council to raise the earned income tax rate, there must be a referendum on the ballot that must be voted on by the voters. The council plans to pursue this in 2021, and asked Solicitor C.J. Zwick be present at the meeting to discuss the issue.
Vice President Elaine Fike had contacted the borough Tax Collector Maureen Kovalchick regarding the millage of real estate tax. Kovalchick told Fike there are 614 residents in Sykesville, and at $12 per mill, an increase of one mill would be a $7,368 increase in taxes generated for the borough. A two mill increase last year reportedly made a $23,818.61 increase for the borough, and would likely make the same increase if council made another two mill increase in 2021.
Fike suggested making no changes to real estate tax in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also suggested this could be offset with the possible earned income tax increase the council is planning to pursue.
The council then had a discussion on how the $23,818.61 was created if the $7,368 was accurate. Council member Ron Park suggested the “population” of 614 was more likely the 614 property owners.
Council member Nate Alvetro shared concerns about increasing the earned income tax with the pandemic possibly jeopardizing jobs. Following more discussion regarding all the possibilities, Park made a motion not to increase the real estate tax for the 2021 budget, and was seconded by Kurt Kister.
Alvetro opposed this motion, and said he would like to raise the real estate tax by one mill to decrease the impact for the following year’s budget. A motion was made to rescind the zero increase motion previously made.
Council then made a call to Zwick for clarification on what the millage increase was in an ordinance the council was reviewing. Zwick confirmed the proposed ordinance was drawn up for a two mill increase per the Dec. 14 special council meeting.
Following more discussion, Park motioned to increase the real estate tax by two mills for 2021. This motion passed. Tuning Accounting will be contacted about the budget changes.
A motion was also made to rescind the resolution made during the special Dec. 14 meeting to raise the earned income tax by one percent. This motion passed.
Council will have another special meeting on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.