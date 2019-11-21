SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council moved forward with consideration of a proposed ordinance allowing ATVs and snowmobiles to be driven on specified borough roads, and will advertise the full ordinance at the borough office.
Drafted by the Borough Solicitor C.J. Zwick after the council discussed the possibility at previous meetings, the ordinance will allow ATVs and snowmobiles to be driven on properly posted borough roads, and will establish regulations and restrictions on the use of the vehicles which, if not followed can lead to penalties.
Another ordinance was proposed by Zwick that summarizes an increase in the loan amount with PennVest, a firm the borough is using to fund the Dr. Fugate Drive waterline project. He told the council monthly payments will continue, but the amount would increase from about $394 to about $540 in March 2020. The ordinance was accepted, and will be on display at the borough office as well.
The Engineer’s Report was presented to council By Steve Gibson, who reported that Dave Roman had completed his list of items on the waterline replacement project on Dr. Fugate Drive. Gwin Dobson and Foreman, Inc. (GD&F) is working on the PennVest settlement for the Dr. Fugate Drive waterline replacement.
There have been two conference calls already with PennVest, and there are two more scheduled for Dec. 16 and 26. According to Gibson, the borough should have the funds for the project by the end of January.
GD&F is also working with the Jefferson County Department of Development on the West Main Street waterline replacement project. The company is also preparing the Department of Community and Economic Development grant application for the Stump Creek storm sewer replacement. This project is estimated to be $370,000.