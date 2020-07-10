SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council voted against a proposed ordinance to abolish the Sykesville Borough Police Department in a close 3-4 decision.
The ordinance to abolish the police department has been a topic of discussion for months, as the initial town hall had to be cancelled with the shutdown from the coronavirus. A special meeting was held before the regularly scheduled council meeting on Monday.
There were 38 visitors present for the special meeting regarding the future of the police department.
The council heard from business owners, former council members and mayors, the borough foreman, Sykesville Ambulance volunteers, Sykesville fire department volunteers, union representative Nick Lonetti, and many Sykesville residents.
John Sedor presented the council with a petition to keep the Sykesville Police Department with 393 signatures. Several of the visitors gave examples of times they had needed the assistance of Officer Earl Campbell, and safety concerns of not having local police.
Possible regionalization, finance/budgets, and raising taxes were also discussed during the public comment section.
In a roll call vote, council members Nick Alvetro, Timothy Brown, Elaine Fike, and Michele Yamrick voted against abolishing the department, and members Deneise Strouse, Ron Park, and Don Zimmerman voted in favor of abolishing the department.
Solicitor C.J. Zwick thanked everyone who attended the meeting, and that if the matter is ever brought up again, the same process will be followed.