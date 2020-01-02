SYKESVILLE — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin has announced more than $2 million in Community Block Grant Development (CDBG) funding to provide clean water and improve sewage in communities in several counties, including Jefferson County.
“This funding is a way to invest in our communities and their revitalization efforts, and these four projects will be supported by additional resources that can help address health, safety, and welfare concerns for residents in these communities,” said Davin.
In Jefferson County, $789,204 will be used in Jefferson County for the replacement of Sykesville Borough’s tuberculated and deteriorating water lines, which are causing numerous service outages and low-pressure for residents. The funding will replace an existing water line, including a PVC pipe and its accessories, six fire hydrants, and 38 service connections, in addition to lawn, sidewalk, and asphalt restoration.
CDBG funds enable communities to effectively address local economic development needs by providing federal funds to develop viable communities through the provision of modest housing and a suitable living environment. Funds are also used to expand economic opportunities geared to low-and moderate-income individuals and to improve infrastructure critical to community health and welfare.