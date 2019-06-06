SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council voted to pursue the 2019 Community Development Block Grant for replacing and looping the water lines that run under Reynoldsville-Sykesville Road and North Park Street.
Council member Don Zimmerman said it is always good to have water lines looped and the project will take approximately 150 feet of six inch pipe. The project is expected to cost approximately $50,000. The project would also rehabilitate the existing water system.
Council President Mac Zimmerman said the borough should try to get the money for the project but not get in over its head and have to spend more money than it is prepared to spend.
Don Zimmerman said CDBG money will start to become scarce in the future, as Reynoldsville and Punxsutawney will be applying for CDBG projects.
Mac Zimmerman said if the borough can get the money to complete a $50,000 project for $10,000, it would be in good shape.
“We would be well ahead of the game at that point. We will never get the money if we don’t apply,” Zimmerman said.