SYKESVILLE — A former Sykesville Borough Council member was welcomed back to the board at last week’s meeting.
Nate Alvetro, a former Council member and person knowledgeable regarding the street department, presented a letter of interest to fill the vacant chair at the committee meeting on Dec. 3. A motion to accept his letter carried, and Sykesville Mayor Gail Cunningham swore Alvetro in, according to the meeting minutes.
Local projects, concerns
Councilman Don Zimmerman informed council members he is receiving complaints about the potholes in the West Main Street post office parking lot. He said he would be calling the supervisor concerning the matter.
Updates concerning the Symmco storm sewer project were addressed. President Mack Zimmerman and councilman Don Zimmerman attended a meeting concerning the project, where it was confirmed that the waterline is now in the building, according to the meeting minutes.
President Zimmerman also presented the idea of a “Junior Council Person” from the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs (PSAB). Solicitor C.J. Zwick will draft a resolution, to be passed by Council, for this program.
